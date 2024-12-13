Centiva Capital LP Has $220,000 Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.7% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. This represents a 17.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

View Our Latest Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $45.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -117.85, a PEG ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.