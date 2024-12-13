Centiva Capital LP Has $225,000 Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 92.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 353,530 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 32.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,091,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 266,693 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,767,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,505,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 96,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 54.44 and a current ratio of 54.44. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

