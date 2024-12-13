Centiva Capital LP Invests $181,000 in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Steelcase by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 436,754 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3,862.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 98,961 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCS

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,395.91. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.