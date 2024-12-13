Centiva Capital LP Invests $183,000 in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BW LPG in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $56,598,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $698,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the third quarter worth about $11,827,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $12,196,000.

BW LPG Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE BWLP opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. BW LPG Limited has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

About BW LPG

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.29%.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

