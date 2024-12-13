Centiva Capital LP Invests $193,000 in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 182,435 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the second quarter worth $1,213,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 97,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 333.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Radius Recycling

In other Radius Recycling news, SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of Radius Recycling stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $301,889.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,962.40. This trade represents a 11.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Radius Recycling in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RDUS opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $514.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.80 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.01%.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

