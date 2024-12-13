Centiva Capital LP Invests $213,000 in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Afya by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Afya by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Afya by 136.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFYA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Afya in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

Afya stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

