Centiva Capital LP Makes New $201,000 Investment in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Neonode to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Neonode Trading Down 1.4 %

About Neonode

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $7.67 on Friday. Neonode Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

