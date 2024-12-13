Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSDL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 16.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,780,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,898,000 after buying an additional 250,167 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 377.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 97,893 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter valued at $1,589,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

MSDL stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

