Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Red Cat at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCAT. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.
Red Cat Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $7.19 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.30.
Red Cat Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red Cat
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.