Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Red Cat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCAT. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $7.19 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $542.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

