Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 293.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BrightView

In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $476,307.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,685.24. This represents a 22.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BV. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on BrightView in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

BrightView Stock Performance

BrightView stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

