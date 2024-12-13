Centiva Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,981 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 274.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,689 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $8.07 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $632.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.85%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

