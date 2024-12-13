Centiva Capital LP Reduces Position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,836 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLPT. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 463,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

CLPT opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.08. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $17.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.