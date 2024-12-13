Centiva Capital LP Reduces Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

Telefónica stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.62%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

