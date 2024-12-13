Centiva Capital LP Sells 2,126 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 136.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $554,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $38,085.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,461.98. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

