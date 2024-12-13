Centiva Capital LP Sells 41,433 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,433 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 47,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 79,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EGY opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $511.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.18. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.64 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About VAALCO Energy

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.