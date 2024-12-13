Centiva Capital LP Sells 4,269 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 368,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.67 and a beta of 1.06. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $205,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,475,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,724,120.73. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,220.56. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $605,210. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

