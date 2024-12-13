Centiva Capital LP Sells 615 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,186,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after acquiring an additional 198,642 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 125,903 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 806.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:THR opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Thermon Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermon Group

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.