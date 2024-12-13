Centiva Capital LP Takes $169,000 Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 14.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EEX shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerald from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $7.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Emerald Stock Performance

Shares of EEX stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Emerald Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.11%.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

