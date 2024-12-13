Centiva Capital LP Takes $176,000 Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3,091.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $17.07 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $841.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CFB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Bruce purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

