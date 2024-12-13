Centiva Capital LP Takes $205,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 670.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,899,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total value of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,531. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $415.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cummins from $330.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

Cummins Trading Up 0.1 %

CMI opened at $370.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.52 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

