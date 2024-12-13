Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,090.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 684,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 662,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 267,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

DDL stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.88 million, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Dingdong has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.79.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

