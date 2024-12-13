Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 16.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $365.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Thomas Hartfield sold 6,986 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $77,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,068.15. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Huaijun Chen sold 3,565,217 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $36,543,474.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,525.75. This represents a 86.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,098,943 shares of company stock worth $62,522,303 over the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

