CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Shares Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 3,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

CompuMed Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

