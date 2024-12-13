CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Shares Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 3,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.
CompuMed Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.
CompuMed Company Profile
CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CompuMed
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.