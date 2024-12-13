ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNOBP opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.