Craig Hallum Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $130.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $115.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 54,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $5,944,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,008. This represents a 52.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,803. This represents a 62.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,755 shares of company stock worth $10,165,712. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,356.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

