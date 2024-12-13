Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Stock Price Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Special Dividend?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.