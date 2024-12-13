CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 36,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 807% from the average daily volume of 4,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.