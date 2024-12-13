Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Update

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the November 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Dover Trading Up 0.1 %

Dover Announces Dividend

NYSE:DOV opened at $201.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Dover has a 12 month low of $143.96 and a 12 month high of $208.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.08 and its 200 day moving average is $187.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Dover by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

