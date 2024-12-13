DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Up 45.9% in November

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DTS Stock Performance
Shares of DTSOF stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. DTS has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85.
DTS Company Profile
