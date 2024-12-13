Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the November 15th total of 164,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eastside Distilling Stock Down 0.9 %

EAST stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

