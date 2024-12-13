Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Endeavor Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,179,412.88. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDR opened at $30.73 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $30.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently -11.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

