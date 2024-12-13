Evercore ISI Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.70 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. D. Boral Capital dropped their price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARM opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 314.78% and a negative return on equity of 957.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carisma Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 3,661,933.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 549,290 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

