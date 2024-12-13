EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 50.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 249,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 83,419 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $33,181.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,028.02. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,716 shares of company stock valued at $188,810 in the last three months. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVER shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

