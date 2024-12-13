Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPRO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,156,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,159,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,421,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Expro Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Expro Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $422.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Expro Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.