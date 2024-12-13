FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $5,731,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,170,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,542,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $451.85.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 37.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total value of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 50.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $488.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.90. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

