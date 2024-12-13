Financial Contrast: Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) versus Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bath & Body Works and Ulta Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 1 6 9 0 2.50 Ulta Beauty 2 11 11 0 2.38

Valuation and Earnings

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.58%. Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $439.30, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Ulta Beauty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.43 billion 1.09 $878.00 million $4.10 9.13 Ulta Beauty $11.36 billion 1.73 $1.29 billion $24.99 16.96

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 12.43% -44.03% 14.45% Ulta Beauty 10.58% 51.95% 20.88%

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Bath & Body Works on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements. The company was formerly known as L Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Bath & Body Works, Inc. in August 2021. Bath & Body Works, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications. It also offers beauty services, including hair, makeup, brow, and skin services at its stores. The company was formerly known as ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

