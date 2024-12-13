First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.3 %

FFIN stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $142.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $287,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,615.20. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

