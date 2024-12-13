Fmr LLC Acquires 29,401 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at $12,162,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 317.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 172,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 67.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JHX

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.