Fmr LLC Buys 114,676 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,362,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 114,676 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC's holdings in Nomura were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at $1,140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 212,599 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 32.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 84,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Down 2.0 %

NMR opened at $6.00 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Nomura



Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

