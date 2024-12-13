Fmr LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 70.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,223 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,561 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $118,226.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,199.50. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $77,769.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,922.22. This represents a 24.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,733 shares of company stock worth $948,310 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Trading Down 3.3 %

Bandwidth stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.05 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

