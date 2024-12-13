Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,360 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,336.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. This trade represents a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.