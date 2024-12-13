Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Covey worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 30.6% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.38 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Covey

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.