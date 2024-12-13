Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock Position Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 138.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.16. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on GTX

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,602.23. This trade represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garrett Motion Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.