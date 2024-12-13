Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,418,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

