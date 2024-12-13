HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 8,960 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,820,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 52.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,573 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 32,962.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,901,000 after buying an additional 1,049,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,041,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,849,000 after buying an additional 82,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 854,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 163,830 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NRG opened at $95.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $103.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.67.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

