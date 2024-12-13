HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.15.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $272.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $488.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.83 and its 200-day moving average is $325.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

