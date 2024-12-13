HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 261,129 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 905,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,129 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.76 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

