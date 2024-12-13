HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 41,324 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,324 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.77%.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

About Rexford Industrial Realty



Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

