HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 566 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 320,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 163,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BJUN stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $99.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

