HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 9,890 Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTRB. Team Financial Group LLC raised its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 224,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,958 shares during the period.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTRB opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $43.15.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

